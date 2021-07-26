Pregnant woman, man fatally shot at Texas soccer tournament

A gunman fatally shot his pregnant ex and another man on the sidelines of a Texas soccer game Sunday, police said.

About 100 people were at Matias Almeyda Training Center in Houston when the gunman approached a man and a woman and shot them, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The male victim, who was 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 28-year-old woman and her unborn baby were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Sgt. Ben Beall told reporters later Sunday.

While deputies were on scene at the soccer field, they were called to a home about 10 miles away where they found a man in his thirties with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That man is the suspected shooter, Beall said. Family members told detectives that he is the ex-boyfriend or ex-husband of the female victim. The suspect and victims have not yet been identified.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the woman's death "heartbreaking."

Angel Guerrero, a soccer player who witnessed the shooting, told NBC affiliate KPRC that when he heard the first gunshot he "thought a car had crashed or a wheel exploded or something like that."

“I’m just surprised things happen like this. You don’t really expect it at a soccer game,” Guerrero said.