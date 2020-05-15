Preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake in western Nevada felt from Utah to California

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Ben Kesslen and Associated Press

A preliminary 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck a remote part of western Nevada early Friday morning, with people from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California's Central Valley reporting they felt it.

The temblor occurred around 4 a.m. near the California border, in an isolated part of Nevada near Tonopah, about 120 miles southeast of Carson City, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles deep, the USGS said, causing at least six aftershocks, including two with a magnitude of around 5.4.

"It’s a pretty good-sized quake," USGS geophysicist Randy Baldwin told NBC News on Friday morning. “It’s hard to say whether there will be any damage.”

"It’s a pretty remote area, but it’s an active area," Baldwin said. "There are faults criss-crossing this entire area."

Lance Cardoza, of Fresno, California, said he felt the quake 12 floors up, and posted a video online of his chandelier swinging from the shaking.

