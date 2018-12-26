Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate has begun serving the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence.

Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to the Merrimack County jail on Wednesday morning, a little over a week after a judge refused to shorten his sentence.

He also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie had been free pending appeals, other than the two months he served for curfew violations in 2016.