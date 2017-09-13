WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.

Eric Trump, the president's son, and Eric's wife, Lara, welcomed their son, Eric "Luke" Trump, on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter.

Welcome to the world, Eric "Luke" Trump and congratulations to @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! ?? pic.twitter.com/u0uQi8kqVP — Trump Organization (@Trump) September 12, 2017

The president congratulated his son and daughter-in-law on Twitter after the announcement. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted Luke's birth at Tuesday's news brifing, saying, "We're all looking forward to meeting him soon."

Congratulations to Eric & Lara on the birth of their son, Eric "Luke" Trump this morning! https://t.co/Aw0AV82XdE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2017

Eric Trump and his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.

Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president's re-election efforts.