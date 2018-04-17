Trump confirms direct U.S.-North Korea talks

"Ultimately it's the end result that counts, not the fact that we're thinking about having a meeting or having it," he added.

U.S. officials say North Korea is among the topics that will dominate the two-day summit with Abe and his delegation. Last month, following a visit by South Korea's national security adviser to the White House, Trump decided to accept an invitation by the reclusive North Korean leader to meet face-to-face to discuss denuclearization.

Diplomatic efforts had waned late last year amid Trump’s war of words with the North Korean leader. He warned that Kim would be met with “fire and fury” and dubbed him “little rocket man.”

However, earlier this year, South Korea made some breakthroughs with its warring neighbor after a series of meetings and discussions that resulted in North Korea sending athletes to compete in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Athletes from the two countries entered the Olympic arena in Pyeongchang under a unified flag, signaling the potential for warmer ties.

Shortly before Trump met with Abe on Tuesday, news of another potential breakthrough emerged, as Bloomberg News reported that the leaders of North Korea and South Korea are in talks to end the war between the two nations.

No peace treaty has been signed to replace the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War. The increasing isolation of North Korea over the decades, plus its pursuit of uranium enrichment, has been a great source of concern for countries in the region, including Japan.

Trump said that the two Koreas "have my blessing" to end the ongoing war.

Abe said Trump had applied “maximum pressure” on North Korea, adding that he would "like to commend Donald’s courage” in agreeing to meet with the North Korean leader.

Trump said the meeting is on track for late May or early June, and that the two sides are discussing five potential sites for the meeting, although he didn't elaborate. But he offered a disclaimer that if things don't go according to plan, the plans could be aborted.

"We’ll see what happens," he said, saying it's possible that the meeting would never take place. "But it's a great chance to solve a world problem."