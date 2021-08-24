Presidential approval tracker: How popular is Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s presidency has been dominated by historic challenges — a resurgent Covid pandemic, an uncertain economy and the American military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But how will these events affect his approval rating?

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, saw his approval rating stay within a narrow 9-point range during his presidency, despite all of the turbulent events and stories during his time in office.

Bookmark this page to see if Biden’s approval rating will follow suit. The chart below shows his approval rating history, along with those of former Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. It will be updated as new polls are released.