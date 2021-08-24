IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Presidential approval tracker: How popular is Joe Biden?

Compare Biden’s approval rating with that of Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton. Updated regularly.
Illustration of President Joe Biden with approval rating line graphs of previous presidents.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News
By Nigel Chiwaya, Ben Kamisar and Joe Murphy

Joe Biden’s presidency has been dominated by historic challenges — a resurgent Covid pandemic, an uncertain economy and the American military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But how will these events affect his approval rating?

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, saw his approval rating stay within a narrow 9-point range during his presidency, despite all of the turbulent events and stories during his time in office.

Bookmark this page to see if Biden’s approval rating will follow suit. The chart below shows his approval rating history, along with those of former Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. It will be updated as new polls are released.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a deputy data editor for NBC News.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a political writer for NBC News. 

Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.