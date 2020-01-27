Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe

Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein's network of enablers, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday.
Andrew, who has been accused of having sex with a teenage girl trafficked by Epstein, has publicly indicated that he would be willing to assist in any investigation related to the case.
But U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, speaking outside the late financier's mansion in New York City, said the FBI and New York prosecutors have reached out to the prince and his attorneys but have yet to receive any assistance from him.
"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," Berman said.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Epstein died by suicide in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
In a widely-panned interview in the fall, Andrew denied allegations he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein when she was 17. The prince said that he had no recollection of ever meeting her — despite a widely circulated photograph showing otherwise — and that he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughter on the day in 2001 Giuffre alleged they had the sexual encounter.
Days after the interview, the Duke of York announced that he was stepping away from public duties "for the foreseeable future" because of the controversy surrounding his past friendship with Epstein.
At the press conference Monday, Berman said the probe into Epstein's enablers is "ongoing." Several victims have complained about the length of the investigation but Berman declined to comment on its time frame. He also declined comment when asked if Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime partner, is cooperating with investigators.
Maxwell's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.