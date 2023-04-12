Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation while wife Meghan remains in California

Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation next month while wife Meghan Markle plans to remain in California with the couple's two children, officials said Wednesday.

Any participation by the couple in King Charles' coronation was far from a given, following their controversial announcement three years ago "to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family."

Buckingham Palace and representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made separate statements, confirming their roles in the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a nearly identical statement.

The couple's son Archie will turn 4 on the day his grandfather is celebrated as king 5,500 miles away.

Prince Harry and his wife make their home in Santa Barbara County, a world away from the Buckingham Palace fish bowl. Lingering animosity between the sides was full display recently with the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."

Harry’s father, King Charles III, ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8 last year.