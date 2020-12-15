Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to produce podcasts through exclusive deal with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have entered the world of the podcasting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have teamed up with streaming giant Spotify to produce and host podcasts through their newly formed audio production company Archewell Audio. The multi-year partnership, announced in a statement Tuesday, will allow the couple to establish themselves in the growing market of podcasting.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The couple’s first offering will be a holiday special hosted by themselves “that will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year,” according to a Spotify press release. Throughout 2021, the couple will continue producing content through the partnership that will “build community through shared experiences and values.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world,” Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said in a press release. “That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling. We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”

The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected sometime next year and will be free to stream on the platform.

The deal is the couple’s latest foray into media production, after they signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

As for Spotify, the company is no stranger to big names. This past summer, former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama entered into a multiyear partnership with Spotify to produce and host content through their Higher Ground Audio company, and Kim Kardashian West signed an exclusive podcasting deal with the company to produce a podcast on criminal justice reform.

Spotify has a global reach of 144 million premium subscribers and 320 million monthly active users.