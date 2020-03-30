Prince Harry and Meghan say they won't seek security from U.S. government

The acknowledgment came after a reported move to Los Angeles and a tweet from President Donald Trump.
Image: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in London on March 5, 2020.Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

By Tim Stelloh

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have no plans to seek security protection from the U.S. government, a spokesperson for the couple said Sunday.

The acknowledgment came hours after President Donald Trump tweeted that he wouldn't provide security for Harry and Meghan. People magazine reported last week that the couple had left Canada for Los Angeles.

"They must pay!" Trump said.

The spokesperson said the couple would use privately funded security arrangements.

Harry and Meghan moved to Vancouver Island, off Canada's Pacific Coast, this year after announcing plans to "step back" from their royal duties at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, where her mother still lives. She acted in several shows and movies before marrying Harry in 2018 and will narrate a coming Disney documentary, "Elephants."

