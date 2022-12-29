Princeton University student who went missing on campus died by suicide, prosecutors say

The Princeton University student who went missing on campus and was found dead in October died by suicide, local prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The cause of death of Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was “bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity,” the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday, unveiling the autopsy results.

Bupropion and escitalopram are antidepressants while hydroxyzine is an antihistamine used to help control anxiety and tension caused by nervous and emotional conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Misrach Ewunetie. Courtesy Princeton University

The autopsy was conducted by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Princeton University said in a statement Wednesday: "Our hearts go to Misrach’s family and friends, and to the wider campus community that has been shaken by this tragedy."

"Losing a member of our community is always difficult. The long wait for definitive news about what led to her death has been challenging for all of us, and especially for those close to Misrach," the statement added.

Ewunetie, described by family as a bright student and quiet young woman, was last seen Oct. 14. around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of Scully Hall on the Ivy League campus.

Her body was found Oct. 20. behind the tennis courts on the facilities grounds by a facilities employee. Officials previously said there were no “obvious signs of injury” and her death did not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.

Princeton previously said in an email to students when she went missing that its Department of Public Safety was notified by Ewunetie’s family on Oct. 16 that they had not heard from her in several days and requested a well-being check.

An expansive search was conducted with the use of a helicopter, drones and water craft.

Her brother, Universe Ewunetie, previously told NBC News their family is originally from Ethiopia and his sister grew up in Euclid, Ohio.

She was valedictorian of her high school and had a full ride to Princeton, Cleveland City Councilman Charles Slife said in a public video plea for help in finding her. He worked with her at Minds Matter Cleveland, a nonprofit that offers academic and mentoring resources for high-performing, low-income high school students.

He said she was a sociology major who interned for Bank of America and worked for McKinsey.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.