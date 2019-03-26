Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 26, 2019, 3:26 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

A prize-winning dog is missing at the world's busiest airport.

Gale, a pure-bred American Staffordshire Terrier, was boarding a flight Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta when she escaped, airport officials said.

The 22-month-old canine was with her handlers, heading back to Amsterdam, where her owners live, after competing at an event in Louisville, Kentucky, when security found her kennel empty.

The handlers checked Gale and another dog in for their KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight and went through security. Shortly after the handlers boarded the plane Saturday afternoon, security informed them that Gale was missing. The handlers immediately called her owners.

Floris Van Essen, her owner, said this was the "worst thing" that has ever happened to him.

"I don't really care what exactly happened, I just want my dog back," Van Essen told NBC News. "I know everyone at the airport is doing their best but this is very hard."

Andrew Gobeil, a spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, said that the entire airport has been on alert since Gale went missing.

Gale, a 22-month-old American Staffordshire terrier, has gone missing before flying home from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Courtesy of Floris Van Essen

"As soon as we heard about it, we started the search through our more than 4,600-acre airport," Gobeil said Tuesday.

Gobeil said Gale was last spotted Monday around 3:30 a.m.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said it is actively working with the Atlanta airport to search for the dog and expressed its "sincerest regrets," to the owners.

Van Essen said they've been in touch with the airport and airline officials, receiving regular updates but that this incident has left him traumatized.

"We will never ever fly with our dogs again," he said. "This is has been the worst things that have ever happened to me."