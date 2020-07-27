Watch live: Rep. John Lewis lies in state in U.S. Capitol

Professor who announced retirement after racist and sexist tweets died from self-inflicted gunshot

UNCW's Mike Adams hadn't been heard from for days, before deputies found him dead inside his bedroom.

July 24, 202001:56

By David K. Li

A college professor, whose rhetoric had been labeled "vile" and "hateful" by his university, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said Monday.

New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies were asked to check on University of North Carolina-Wilmington professor Mike Adams, who hadn't been heard from or seen in a few days.

"Once they were able to gain access to the home, deputies found the homeowner, Mike Adams, deceased in a bedroom," Sheriff's Lt. Jerry Brewer said in a statement on Monday.

"Detectives began their investigation in partnership with the medical examiner and it was ascertained that Mr. Adams committed suicide with a single gunshot wound to the head."

The 55-year-old Adams, who lived alone, is survived by his brother, Brewer said.

Adam taught sociology and criminology, and was well-known on campus for racist and sexist tweets and other commentary, including about Muslims, gays and efforts to fight the coronavirus.

That extensive history prompted UNCW on June 5 to call out his "hateful," "distasteful" and "vile" language. Then weeks later on June 29, the school announced that Adams had decided to retire Aug. 1.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.