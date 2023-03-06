9/11 Commission member identified as person killed during turbulence in business jet

The woman who died after the business jet she was aboard hit heavy turbulence while flying over New England was identified Monday as a prominent Beltway lawyer who once served on the 9/11 Commission that investigated the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Dana J. Hyde's name was released by the Connecticut State Troopers, one of the agencies that is investigating Friday's emergency landing at Bradley International Airport just north of Hartford.

Hyde, who was 55 and lived outside of Washington D.C. in Cabin John, Maryland, was rushed by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, in Hartford, Connecticut where she was pronounced dead, the agency said.

Her remains are with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner while the FBI and the NTSB investigate what happened aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before suddenly diverting to Bradley.

Five people were aboard the private jet which is owned by Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a Federal Aviation Administration database.

"We can confirm that the aircraft was owned by Conexon and that Dana Hyde was the wife of Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers," company spokesperson Abby Carere, said in an email. "Jonathan and his son were on the flight also and not injured in the incident. "

Conexon specializes in expanding high-speed internet service to rural communities.

NTSB investigators were interviewing the two crew members and two surviving passengers to see, among other things, whether they were wearing seatbelts when the plane was hit by turbulence, The Associated Press reported. The jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis.

Hyde is identified on her LinkedIn page as the co-chair of the Partnership for an Inclusive Economy at The Aspen Institute.

Jon Purves, a spokesman for the organization, said Hyde was a part-time consultant and, in that role, served as co-chair of APIE from 2020-2021.

"During her time with us, Dana was a brilliant and generous colleague who worked closely with programs across the organization to build partnerships and enhance our collective work," Purves said. "The thoughts of our entire Aspen Institute community are with Dana’s family and loved ones."

Prior to that, Hyde served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations and was in private practice as well, according to her biography. She also served on the 9/11 Commission from 2002 to 2004.