Proposed California law would make it easier for former inmate firefighters to turn pro

OAKLAND, Calif.—Among the thousands of firefighters battling the wildfires scorching the state are volunteer inmates who work alongside them in the smoke and heat.

Yet the men and women prisoners who throw themselves in danger to help save lives and property often find it impossible to put their firefighting skills to use after their release, even in a state desperate for such labor.

This decades-old system would undergo a significant change if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a proposed bill, AB 2147, that would accelerate the process for expunging their records, making it easier for them to earn an emergency medical technician certification, the first step in becoming a professional firefighter in most cities and counties.

Former inmates have to disclose on applications for EMT programs and jobs whether they have been convicted of a felony. With the record eliminated, they could be considered as any other applicant. Some former inmates convicted of violent offenses, including arson, kidnapping, and rape would be barred from having their records expunged.

“I think that after seeing all these young men and women stand side by side with our other fire crews and knowing that they had no hope of entering that profession, I knew that it was wrong and that we needed to do something about it,” Assemblymember Eloise Reyes, the bill’s author, said.

She said she expects Newsom to sign the bill this month. It has received support from prisoners’ advocacy groups and at least one unlikely organization, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thank you to all of our firefighters and first responders, including our incarcerated men and women fighting the current California wildfires.



Human rights are everyone’s rights.

Create a pathway for former inmates who successfully completed fire camp while incarcerated. pic.twitter.com/U0j6TsfKBL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 28, 2020

Let's pass #AB2147 because it will provide an expedited expungement process for formerly incarcerated people that have successfully participated in fire camps. #AB2147 will provide formerly incarcerated people who were in fire camps an opportunity to become EMT certified. pic.twitter.com/xw1GvYJBex — Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) (@AntiRecidivism) August 27, 2020

California has about 3,700 incarcerated people working in the inmate firefighting program, with about 2,600 qualified to work fire lines.

Some law enforcement groups, including the Peace Officers Research Association of California, say such a measure is unnecessary and even dangerous.

Association President Brian Marvel said in an emailed statement that his organization valued the labor provided by the inmates and supports a pathway for low-level offenders to use their skills and experience to become firefighters after their release.

“However, to allow people released from prison to have their records expunged immediately does not allow adequate time for formerly incarcerated individuals to fully reintegrate into society,” he said.

California legislators push to let former prisoners become firefighters. “To fully expunge a felon’s record in exchange for this work is not warranted, is dangerous to the public and fails to recognize the impact to the victims of the inmate’s crimes,”https://t.co/xexWttcliA — PORAC (@PORACalifornia) September 2, 2020

Activists complain the state’s reliance on incarcerated labor to fight wildfires is unfair because prisoners receive only $1 an hour while working on an active fire line. A professional firefighter just starting out can earn about $40,000 a year.

The activists say that having the former inmates work as regular firefighters in a state pummeled by increasingly frequent and severe wildfires outweighs any drawbacks.

“I am definitely pleased that the bill passed and I think that it is a great step in the right direction,” said Brandon Smith, executive director of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program, a nonprofit that helps former inmates who served as firefighters, like himself, to obtain professional, fire-related employment after their release from prison.

Smith said the proposed law would likely benefit first-time offenders, who are less likely to have other disqualifying circumstances, more than someone like himself, who has two separate felony convictions that would have to be expunged.

Please @GavinNewsom sign #AB2147!!! These brave firefighters, Sugar Pine CC Crew #6 (I took this below house) saved our home and many others in the Santa Cruz Mountains. These brave HEREOS risk their lives, they deserve an opportunity to pursue a career upon release! #calfire pic.twitter.com/M4rz4y6di0 — Stormy Strong (@stormystrong) September 10, 2020

Still, his organization plans to prepare lawyers to file the relevant motions on behalf of felons who would qualify under the prospective law.

“I can’t wait to get back on the fire line,” he said, adding that his grandparents were recently evacuated from their home in Altadena because of the Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest outside Los Angeles. “I want to be out there, I want to help the community.”

The district that Reyes represents in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, is being ravaged by the El Dorado fire, and she said relief cannot come soon enough.

“We need more firefighters, and we need an opportunity for second chances,” she said. “We need to reward rehabilitation.”