Prosecutors request arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse after he allegedly violates bond

Wisconsin prosecutors filed a motion on Wednesday requesting an arrest warrant and bond increase against Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was charged with killing two people during protests in Kenosha last summer.

Rittenhouse, 18, allegedly violated the conditions of his bond by failing to notify the court of his changed address, which inhibits the ability to monitor his whereabouts, according to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office. A notice for a hearing was returned to the sender without a forwarding address, a court filing from Thursday.

Prosecutors argued that because Rittenhouse did not post the bond for his release himself, he has maintained a careless attitude about his situation and has little incentive to comply with his bond conditions.

“After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial,” the motion said. “Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely.”

Rittenhouse was released from Kenosha County Jail on a $2 million bond in November following donations made to his legal defense fund, largely from right-wing activists and conservative celebrities.

The motion requests the court issue a warrant for Rittenhouse’s arrest and to increase the teenager’s bond by $200,000. It also asks the court to order Rittenhouse to update his address immediately.

Mark Richards, an attorney for Rittenhouse, did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment from NBC News. Richards told NBC affiliate WTMJ that he is looking into a response to the motion.

Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020. Adam Rogan / AP file

Rittenhouse allegedly killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, when he traveled to Wisconsin last year to guard a car dealership during the protests that took place after the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake.

He is also accused of injuring a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who had a handgun.

The court had only just modified the release conditions of Rittenhouse’s bond on Jan. 22, after the teenager was spotted at a bar.

Prosecutors filed a motion after Rittenhouse was spotted with his mother at a local bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, on Jan. 5, the same day he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Rittenhouse was photographed in a shirt that read “Free as F***,” while flashing the "OK" sign — a gesture that has been co-opted by known white supremacist groups, the motion said. He was seen consuming alcohol while being serenaded by a group of adult men who sang the Proud Boys’ anthem, according to the motion.

The state of Wisconsin allows those under the age of 21 to drink alcohol if they are with a parent, though it is illegal in Illinois where Rittenhouse was residing.

Rittenhouse is barred from drinking alcohol and prohibited from associating with any group or person known to menace others on the basis of things like race or religion. He can't have any weapons.