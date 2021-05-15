A protester saved the life of a woman who was shot at as she walked into a San Antonio, Texas, women's clinic on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to gunfire outside a women's reproductive health clinic around 8:30 a.m. CT. While no one was injured, authorities discovered several gunshots to the building.

Protesters who were standing outside the clinic witnessed the shooting, San Antonio police spokesman Chris Ramos said in a press conference. One of them was armed and opened fire on the suspected gunman, who fled the scene, he said.

Authorities don't know if he was wounded as a result of the protester's intervention. The protester had a permit to carry a concealed handgun, according to Ramos.

“He absolutely saved this young lady’s life," he said. "He did something a reasonable person would do and he saw someone engaged in a shooting and he stepped in and intervened and stopped that shooting from occurring.”

While police were canvassing the area to look for the suspected shooter, they found a gun they believe he used in the incident, Ramos said.

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible domestic violence incident because the woman and the alleged gunman know each other.