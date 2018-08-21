Protesters topple Confederate statue 'Silent Sam' at University of North Carolina

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.

NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh reported that more than 300 people gathered at the Peace and Justice Plaza at about 7:30 p.m. before marching to the base of the Confederate statue and calling for its removal. At 9 p.m., protesters had marched down Franklin Street before returning to the statue's base. By 9:30 "Silent Sam" was down.

There were some tense moments between police and protesters. One person was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and concealing his or her face during a public rally.

Students, faculty and alumni have called the statue a racist image and asked officials to remove it.

The university said in a statement that it is investigating the incident, saying that "tonight's actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured."

The statue was given to the university by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1909. It was erected in 1913.