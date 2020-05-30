Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

For a fourth day, Americans took to the streets to decry the death of George Floyd, whose demise in the custody of Minneapolis police Monday was captured on video.

In Washington, D.C., the White House was put on lockdown as demonstrators gathered at nearby Lafayette Square. Some buildings in the area were tagged with graffiti.

In Atlanta, at least nine police vehicles were damaged during a demonstration there, according to NBC affiliate WXIA. One vehicle was videotaped as it burned.

Video of police car on fire in ATL protest #11Alive pic.twitter.com/Lq4MuGoQZS — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 30, 2020

The crowd in Atlanta also spoke out against the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, fatally shot while he was jogging, and Breonna Taylor, killed by police during a raid of her home.

Demonstrations were also expected to take place in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Louisville, Kentucky, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, New York and Oakland, California.

In Los Angeles, demonstrators gathered near City Hall and in South L.A.

In Minneapolis, where a third night of demonstrations erupted into riots Thursday night, protesters returned to the streets and blocked interstate 35W, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

Lloyd, 46, was killed after Officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on his neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes after police were called to a report of counterfeit money used at a market.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder Friday. He faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced.