By Tim Stelloh

Gavin McInnes, the founder of the far-right wing group the Proud Boys, is out at Blaze Media, the conservative outlet that had hosted his talk show, the company said Saturday.

The ouster comes two weeks after McInnes, who also co-founded Vice Media, disassociated himself from the Proud Boys, a club of self-described “western chauvinists” who the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as racist and sexist extremists.

“Blaze Media no longer has a relationship with Gavin McInnes, and per company policy, cannot comment on personnel matters,” the company tweeted.

On Sunday, McInnes’ show, “Get Off My Lawn,” appeared to have been scrubbed from the company’s website.

The Blaze, a conservative network founded by former Fox host Glenn Beck in 2010, merged with right wing radio personality Mark Levin’s CRTV last week to form Blaze Media.

The company’s co-president, Gaston Mooney, described McInnes to CNN last week as “a comedian and provocateur, one of the many varied voices and viewpoints on Blaze Media platforms."

In October, several members of the Proud Boys were arrested after a brawl outside the Metropolitan Republican Club in New York City, where McInnes had just given a speech.