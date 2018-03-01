Public Enemy No. 2? New Jersey educator accused of soiling school track

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The evidence in this case stinks.

The mystery of who had been leaving a daily pile of feces on a New Jersey high school’s football field and track was solved this week when the culprit was caught in the act — and he turned out to be the superintendent of another Garden State school system, police said.

Thomas Tramaglini, who leads the Kenilworth public schools, was arrested early Monday at Holmdel High School and charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public, Holmdel Township Police Sgt. Theodore Sigismondi said Thursday in a news release.

Tramaglini, 42, lives about four miles away in nearby Matawan, New Jersey, police said.

Police set the trap that resulted in Tramaglini’s arrest after high school staffers and coaches complained to their on-site resource officer that somebody was befouling their track and field.

Tramaglini was arrested at 5:50 a.m. after police and school staffers spotted him jogging on the track and were “able to identify a subject responsible for the acts,” Sigismondi said in the release.

No motive or explanation for why Tramaglini allegedly chose this particular spot to poop was spelled out in the release. And Tramaglini did not immediately return a phone call to his home.

The veteran educator is now on paid leave of absence from his $147,504-a-year job, according to local media.