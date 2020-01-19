People break into a warehouse with supplies believed to have been from when Hurricane Maria struck the island in 2017 in Ponce, Puerto Rico on January 18, 2020, after a powerful earthquake hit the island. - President Donald Trump on January 16 freed up emergency aid for Puerto Rico's recovery from a January 7 earthquake that caused widespread disruption and damage on the island. Trump's declaration of a major disaster in Puerto Rico makes federal funding available for repairs, temporary housing and low-cost loans "to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP - Getty Images