Pulse gunman's father was secret FBI informant, court filing reveals

Lawyers for Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, are asking a Florida judge to dismiss the case or declare a mistrial — arguing that prosecutors withheld important evidence critical to her defense.

In a court filing Sunday, her lawyers disclosed that the government sent them an email over the weekend revealing that Mateen's father, Seddique, was once an FBI informant.

"Seddique Mateen was [an] FBI confidential human source at various points in time between January 2005 and June 2016," it said.

Salman has been on trial since the beginning of the month and is accused of helping Mateen plan his terror attack on the Orlando nightclub in June 2016 and of falsely denying her role afterwards. During the rampage that left 49 dead and 53 others injured, he repeatedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State before he was killed in a shootout with police.

Seddique Mateen, the father of Pulse gunman Omar Mateen, walks out of his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida on June 14, 2016. Carlo Allegri / Reuters file

The email also revealed that the FBI investigated Seddique Mateen after a search of his house, following his son's shooting, and turned up receipts for money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan between March 16 and June 5 of 2016. Seddique Mateen "has not been informed by the FBI about the investigation," the email said.

In addition, it said the FBI received an anonymous tip in 2012 that the elder Mateen "was seeking to raise $50,000 - $100,000 via a donation drive to contribute towards an attack against the government of Pakistan."

Salman's lawyers say withholding these facts deprived them of the ability to look into whether Mateen's father had any knowledge of the attack plan or was in any way involved in it.

The failure to disclose this information, they say, "prevented Ms. Salman from conducting a complete investigation, engaging in complete and thorough cross-examination, presenting evidence material to her defense, and developing alternative theories" of the case.

Prosecutors have not yet responded to the request for dismissal or a mistrial.