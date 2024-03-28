Punxsutawney Phil welcomes two babies

Punxsutawney Phil now has a new job that will last year round. The world-renowned groundhog whose primary gig is weather prognostication is now a first-time father for the first time in 138 years.

Phil and Phyllis recently welcomed two baby groundhogs on Saturday, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

The babies are currently with the pair in their burrow at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, where they are being cared for and can be viewed through a viewing window.

A video of the new arrivals shows the healthy woodchuck babies wriggling among one another.

Groundhogs live up to six years in the wild, but the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has previously stated Phil’s longevity comes from taking a sip of the “elixir of life” every summer at the Groundhog Picnic. This secret recipe magically gives him seven more years of life.

Punxsutawney Phil has been making weather predictions since his first one in 1886.