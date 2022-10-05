IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A Purdue University student is in custody after their roommate was killed in a residence hall, officials say

A 911 call was made to university police around 12:45 a.m. by the suspect, school spokesperson Tim Doty said. 
Bureaucrats Paid $250,000 Feed Outcry Over U.S. College Tuition
The entrance to the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Marlene Lenthang

A homicide investigation is underway after a student was killed in a residence hall at Purdue University in Indiana, school officials said early Wednesday. 

A 911 call was made to university police around 12:45 a.m. by the suspect, described as “the victim’s roommate,” school spokesperson Tim Doty said. 

Doty said the homicide happened in a residence hall on the campus in West Lafayette.

“A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community,” Doty said. 

No other details were shared and it's not clear at what residence hall the incident took place.

Purdue has about 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled for the fall semester, according to its website.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Marlene Lenthang

Marlene Lenthang is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.