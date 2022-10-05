A homicide investigation is underway after a student was killed in a residence hall at Purdue University in Indiana, school officials said early Wednesday.

A 911 call was made to university police around 12:45 a.m. by the suspect, described as “the victim’s roommate,” school spokesperson Tim Doty said.

Doty said the homicide happened in a residence hall on the campus in West Lafayette.

“A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community,” Doty said.

No other details were shared and it's not clear at what residence hall the incident took place.

Purdue has about 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled for the fall semester, according to its website.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.