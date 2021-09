The man who became known as the “QAnon Shaman” pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Friday in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, 34, admitted to a single charge of felony obstruction of an official proceeding.

Chansley was one of the most high-profile people who stormed the Capitol that day, wearing horns, headdress and face paint.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.