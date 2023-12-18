Quaker recalls dozens of granola bars and cereals due to a possible salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Company is recalling certain granola bars and cereals due to a possible salmonella risk, sharing a list of the affected products with the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects dozens of Quaker products, including certain varieties of granola bars, boxes of granola cereal, and granola bars included in snack boxes.

The FDA on Friday announced that the Quaker Oats Company is recalling a variety of granola bars and granola cereals due to the possibility that they are contaminated with the bacteria salmonella, which can be deadly.

Affected products were sold in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory of Guam and Saipan, which is part of a U.S. commonwealth.

Quaker said in a release that it “has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall,” and that it had informed the FDA of the recall.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and headache. Most people can recover from a salmonella infection without specific medical treatment within four to seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, a salmonella infection can be more severe for infants and children under 5 years old, people 65 and over, people with weakened immune systems, and people taking certain medications, such as stomach acid reducers. In rare cases, salmonella infections can involve infection of the urine, blood, bones, joints or nervous system, including the spinal fluid and brain, leading to severe disease, according to the CDC.

List of granola bars, other products affected in Quaker recall

The complete list of products affected by the Quaker recall, along with their specific UPCs, expiration dates and photos, are available on the Quaker website.

The list includes certain varieties of:

Quaker Big Chewy Bars of various flavors, such as chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip

Quaker Chewy Bars of various flavors, such as chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough and less sugar variety

Quaker Puffed Granola Cereal of various flavors, such as apple cinnamon and blueberry vanilla

Quaker Simply Granola Cereal of various flavors, such as and oats, honey and almonds; and oats, honey, raisins and almonds

A variety of snack boxes with Quaker Chewy bars, such as Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix, Quaker On The Go Snack Mix, and Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy

The company said in its release that no other Quaker products are affected.

Anyone with the recalled products in their pantries should dispose of them, Quaker said.

The company also said that people who have any of the affected products can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit the Quaker Granola Recall website for additional information or reimbursement.

Multiple salmonella outbreaks have been linked to different companies have made headlines in recent months.

In late November, a salmonella outbreak, which reportedly led to multiple deaths, was linked to multiple brands of recalled, pre-cut cantaloupe.

As of Dec. 7, the outbreak had killed eight people — three in the U.S. and five in Canada, health officials reported at the time.

And in October, a specific brand of sliced onions was also tied to a salmonella outbreak that sickened dozens of people.