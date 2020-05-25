Queen guitarist Brian May survives heart attack, is now 'ready to rock'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed Sunday night he recently suffered what he described as a near-fatal heart attack, but proclaimed that he's now on the mend and "ready to rock."

On Instagram, the 72-year-old May explained a series of funny and scary health challenges he's faced recently, starting with a gardening accident.

"People find it amusing," May said in his 7 1/2-minute talk to fans. "I had an MRI — and yes I did have a rip in my gluteus maximus."

But that torn muscle was just start of his crazy little tour with doctors.

"A week later, I'm still in agony, I mean real agony. I wanted to jump at some points," May said. "I could not believe the pain."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

An MRI revealed he had a compressed sciatic nerve in his lower spine.

"And that's why I had this feeling that someone was putting a screw driver in my back the whole time," he explained. "It was excruciating."

Then one day, for about 40 minutes, he felt tightness in his chest and pain in his arms.

"In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack," May said. "To cut a long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself."

An angiogram revealed a massive blockage that could have been deadly, he said.

"They looked at me and said 'Brian, I'm sorry this is a little more complicated that we thought,'" the guitarist said.

"Nothing could tell me that I was about to be in real, real trouble because I could have died from the blockages that were there."

May received three stents to keep his arteries flowing and his heart pumping.

He thanked his doctors and urged fans to take heart health seriously.

"We all have to really look at ourselves as we get later, to the autumn years and what seems to be a very healthy heart may not be and I would get it checked if I were you," he said.

"I'm very grateful, I'm incredibly grateful, that I now have a life to lead again. I was actually very near death because of this."

He added: "But I'm good. I'm here and I'm ready to rock."