Queen’s guitarist Brian May cautioned his fans on social media to remain vigilant because the highly-contagious Covid-19 variant omicron can ruin their holiday plans.

The 74-year-old musician also revealed in a series of Instagram posts beginning Saturday that he contracted the virus despite being vaccinated.

May on Saturday said he tested positive and received confirmation via, “The dreaded double red line.” He then urged caution: “PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas.”

In a separate post Sunday, May shared how he is vaccinated with “three Pfizer jabs.”

In a post Wednesday, May speculated he was infected by the omicron strain of the virus.

“My deduction that it was Omicron is based on (1) the speed and pervasiveness of the spread of infection in that room … (2) the symptoms. I was badly congested, feverish and coughing for around two days, but I never lost my sense of taste or smell, and — much more importantly — never had difficulty with breathing in the lungs. So this new variant is a very different beast from the one which first put all our lives on hold nearly two years ago.”

May also said omicron is “completely out of control in the UK.”

Officials last week called the variant “the most significant threat” to public health in the U.K.

