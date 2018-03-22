"Our goal is to release it is as soon as we can, and we’ve evolved into that," Hahn said. "If this had happened two years ago, we wouldn’t have body cameras, and we wouldn’t have the release policy that we have."

The chief said that it helps everyone involved ─ the family of the victim, the police department, and the public ─ to see the video.

"I really wanted people to have a conversation about the facts and one of the best ways for people to see as many facts as they can is by watching with their own eyes," he said.

Nevertheless, the shooting has stirred widespread anger. Community activists and Clark's relatives have questioned why the officers needed to fire 20 shots at the 23-year-old father of two. Organizers had also planned an anti-police-brutality rally at Sacramento's City Hall on Thursday evening.

Police said the encounter began with reports of a man smashing car windows. In three police videos, one from each of the two officers who shot Clark, and a third from a sheriff department's helicopter, officers said they believed the suspect was armed.

Stephon Clark in an undated photo. Courtesy Sonia Lewis

The body-cam footage shows the officers running after him and shouting at him to stop. The chase ends at the corner of a house where the suspect appears to be trapped by a fence.

The officers shouted at him to show his hands. Three seconds later, one officer yells "Gun! Gun! Gun!" and both officers began firing.

Afterwards, one of the officer says he thought he saw a weapon. But no weapon was found. But a light-colored cell phone is visible in the video.

In one of the videos, the audio cuts out, apparently after the officers turned of the sound on their body-worn cameras. Hahn said he couldn't explain why that happened, and would be part of the investigation into the shooting.

"This incident and the resulting actions in the community and the sentiments and the anger just shows that we have a ways to go in our relationship between law enforcement and the community in Sacramento because if we had a great trusting relationship we wouldn't have some of these things and we're working toward that," Hahn said.

But Hahn also said that it has been healthy for the community to watch the videos because they're "talking about the facts."