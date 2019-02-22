Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 7:01 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 22, 2019, 7:28 PM GMT By David K. Li and Sarah Fitzpatrick

R&B singer R. Kelly was charged on Friday with multiple criminal counts of sexual abuse of a teenager, Chicago officials said.

Kelly, 52, is now facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago. A judge issued a warrant for the singer's arrest on Friday afternoon.

It is not clear how many victims are part of the criminal case, but prosecutors said the ages ranged from 13 to 16 years old.

R. Kelly performs in Atlanta on Dec. 27, 2016. Prince Williams / WireImage file

Requests for comment to Kelly's Chicago-based lawyer were not returned.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, has been criminally accused of sexual misconduct before. He was tried on child pornography charges in 2008. A jury cleared him on all counts.

But allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer gained renewed attention this year with the airing of a Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" in early January.

The six-part show contains interviews with numerous women who accuse Kelly of mental, physical and sexual abuse. Sony Music parted ways with the Grammy-winning artist in the wake of "Surviving."

The singer and his lawyers have consistently denied any wrongdoing in any previous allegations made against him over the years.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.