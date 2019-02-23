Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 23, 2019, 7:36 PM GMT By Samira Puskar and Kalhan Rosenblatt

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly made his first court appearance on Saturday and a judge set his bond at $1 million.

Kelly, who has been charged with multiple criminal counts of sexual abuse of several underage victims, turned himself in to police on Friday night.

The conditions of Kelly's bond includes that he has no contact with witnesses or alleged victims and that he turn in his passport.

He is also not allowed to have contact with anyone age 18 or younger.

Kelly's next hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT on Feb. 25.

On Friday, his lawyer Steve Greenberg in Chicago said authorities are making Kelly a sacrificial lamb and that the musician "will go to bond court" on Saturday and will eventually "be acquitted."

