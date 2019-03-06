Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 10:21 PM GMT By Doha Madani

Singer R. Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday following a child support custody hearing in Chicago, according to authorities.

Kelly, who is currently out on bail in a criminal case accusing him of aggravated sexual abuse was in court Wednesday over $161,663 in child support dues. He left the hearing escorted by the Cook County Sheriff's office and was transported to a county jail.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, has faced sexual misconduct allegations before. He was criminally accused of sexual misconduct in 2002, eventually tried on child pornography charges in the same case and cleared by a jury in 2008 on all counts.

Kelly entered a not guilty plea in the sexual abuse case and has denied all allegations against him.