Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe opened up about the harrowing story of her 9-year-old son who fell from a ski lift in Colorado over the weekend.

The incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon in the Aspen area, sent her son Skyler to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, Zoe wrote in an Instagram story Monday.

"Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn't on from the start,” Zoe said. She added that the ski operators ignored screams from her husband Rodger Berman to stop the lift.

Jeff Hanle, a spokesperson for Aspen Skiing Company, told NBC News in a statement that ski personnel responded to a report of a child hanging from a ski lift in the Buttermilk ski area — better known as the frequent host of the ESPN Winter X Games.

“Resort employees were able to place a number of pads under the chair. The boy was released and dropped approximately 20 feet to the pads below, where ski patrol was on scene,” Hanle said.

Zoe said her and her husband were “shattered and numb,” but said it was a “miracle” her son was alive and called the ski rescue team “heroes.”

She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, asking fans and friends to show their kids a little extra love in honor of his survival.

“Sky was more braver than either of us and we continue [to] just kiss, hug, and simply just stare at him,” she said. “Hug your babies extra from us today.”