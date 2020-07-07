Radio host Rickey Smiley says daughter, 19, was shot at traffic light in Houston

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Radio host Rickey Smiley said his daughter was shot three times in Houston over the holiday weekend but is expected to recover.

The comedian said during the "Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Monday that his daughter, Aaryn Smiley, was driving to Whataburger on Sunday night to get food when she was shot at a traffic light.

"She's fine. I'm just so angry right now," he said on the show.

Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on South Freeway. A woman and three men were injured, the department said in a press release without identifying any of the victims.

"The three men were in a vehicle at a stop light at the above address when an unknown vehicle passed them. The occupant(s) of the vehicle began shooting multiple times, wounding the three men. A female passenger in an unrelated vehicle was also struck," police said.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.

Smiley, 51, got emotional as he discussed the shooting in an Instagram video on Monday. He said he was packing to travel to Houston.

"I'm trying to pack a bag. Don't know what to bag. Can't think straight. Nerves bad, butterflies in my stomach," he said. "My daughter in surgery. Can't even get to her. I don't know what to do. We got to stop gun violence. Parents shouldn't have to go through this."

In several updates on Instagram, Smiley said his daughter was out of surgery and he could not see her because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I respect the rules. Can’t see my daughter @ryn.smiley because of #covid19... it’s getting dark and I’m not leaving this park until I lay eyes on her," he wrote.

Aaryn, who celebrated her 19th birthday days ago, said she was shot in the leg and thanked everyone for their prayers.

"This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me," she captioned an Instagram Story photo of a blood-stained passenger seat. "I won't be out of the hospital for a while nor will i be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage. i'm so sorry if i can't respond to everyone but please know i'm thankful for all of the messages."