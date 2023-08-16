Raided Kansas newspaper to have seized items returned after search warrant withdrawn

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Police had "insufficient evidence" to raid the offices of a small Kansas newspaper — and seized belongings should be returned immediately, officials said Wednesday.

Police raided the Marion County Record on Friday, the newspaper said, in a case that infuriated press freedom watchdogs, who claimed that this law enforcement action was a blatant violation of constitutional rights.

Police said they believed an "employee of the newspaper may have committed" a computer-based crime, Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey said.

The Marion County Record in Marion, Kan., on Aug. 13, 2023. John Hanna / AP

"Upon further review, however, I have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized," Ensey said in a statement.

"As a result, I have submitted a proposed order asking the court to release the evidence seized. I have asked local law enforcement to return the material seized to the owners of the property."

A lawyer for the newspaper said he was working quickly to get back the seized items.

"Yes, I can confirm the county attorney has withdrawn the search warrant and the items seized are being released," the newspaper's attorney Bernie Rhodes said. "My forensic expert is en route to Marion to retrieve them."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.