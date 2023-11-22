Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed after explosion of vehicle reportedly entering U.S. from Canada

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion Wednesday at the border crossing between Canada and the United States on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York.

The vehicle reportedly entered the U.S. prompting the closure of the bridge. All western New York bridge crossings into the U.S. were shut down as well, Erie County’s Executive said.

Several emergency vehicles were at the entrance of the bridge and federal authorities were investigating, NBC affiliate WGRZ of Buffalo reported. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was aware of the incident.

"I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist." she said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.