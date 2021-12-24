IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rangers trek through snow and sleet to find lost hiker on Hawaii mountain

The hiker was taken to a hospital after he was found in a small cave in "thick white-out conditions" on Tuesday night, officials said.
Mauna Kea Rangers rescue a lost hiker found on the Humuʻula Trail on Dec. 21, 2021, on the island of Hawaii.
By The Associated Press

Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii.

Rangers said the hiker registered at the the visitor’s center for Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest peak, before he set off Tuesday morning. But the Center of Maunakea Stewardship said he gave rangers the wrong number.

Rangers tried to contact him after it got dark, but couldn’t reach him. They used the hiker’s 911 calls to connect with him and narrow the search area.

Rescuers hiked about a mile and found him Tuesday night in a small cave in “thick white-out conditions” at 13,000 feet above sea level, the center’s news release said.

He was able to walk out on his own but was taken to a hospital.

The mountain’s summit is dangerous because of “extreme altitude and weather conditions, and emergency services may be two hours away because of its remote location,” the release said.

The Associated Press