Rape question on Texas high school assignment prompts investigation, 'corrective action'

A Texas school district said it has taken "corrective action" after a ninth grade biology teacher included a question about rape on a homework assignment.
Klein Independent School District said in a statement that "the inappropriate homework question" was given to freshman biology students at Klein Collins High School in Harris County.
A photo of the question was posted on Facebook by a woman whose neighbor is the parent of a child who received the assignment on Friday. The photo was widely circulated online and provided to NBC News.
The question read: “Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?”
The answer choices were listed as: "Felon, S1, S2 or S3."
The school district said in a statement the assignment is not part of its approved curriculum and "is by no means representative" of the district's instructional philosophy.
“The district has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken," the statement said.