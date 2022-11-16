Rapper Blueface accused of attempted murder in Las Vegas

Rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Johnathan Porter, 25, is suspected in an Oct. 8 shooting, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Details about the shooting were unavailable, and there was no online record yet Tuesday evening of Porter in the Clark County Detention Center.

The rapper's record label did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blueface is known for his rapid, conversational rapping. He gained national attention with his Top 10 hit "Thotiana."

He hasn't been shy about reverence for gang life, proudly wearing blue favored by Crips and recording "Respect My Cryppin'" with Snoop Dogg, a track released in 2020.

Blueface was born in Los Angeles but moved around the state as he grew up. He played football for Fayetteville State University before focusing on his music career.