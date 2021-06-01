Rapper DaBaby interviewed by police in wake of Miami Beach shooting

Police interviewed rapper DaBaby in connection to gunfire that erupted outside a posh Miami Beach restaurant, authorities said Tuesday.

Two people were wounded late Monday night in the shooting at 1 Street and Ocean Drive, near the Prime 112 steakhouse, police said.

And "one of the many individuals currently being interviewed is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk," Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a statement.

Kirk is the real name of famed 29-year-old rapper DaBaby.

Police issued a statement on Tuesday evening saying Kirk had been released following questioning and two unidentified suspects were in custody.

One of the people shot late Monday has been treated and released but the "second victim remains in the hospital and is listed in critical condition," according to Rodriguez.

A representative for the artist could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

"At first it was like two or three shots, and then a couple seconds later it was like 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' a whole bunch of shooting," James Dozier, who had just eaten at Prime 112 when gunfire erupted, told NBC Miami.

"And then you can hear the car zooming down the road. You heard a car like trying to get away."

The shooting near the restaurant capped a deadly Memorial Day weekend for Miami, which saw multiple gun violence incidents, including the mass shooting early Sunday at a banquet hall that killed 2 and injured more than 20.