Rapper Fetty Wap arrested for allegedly using a gun to threaten to kill someone over FaceTime

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly violating the terms of his bail by threatening to kill someone over FaceTime while displaying a firearm, according to court documents.

The musician, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday morning and indicted in the Eastern District of New York, according to John Marzulli, Eastern District of New York spokesperson.

Magistrate Judge Steven Locke of the Eastern District of New York revoked Fetty Wap's bond on Monday afternoon, meaning the rapper will remain in jail, Marzulli told NBC News.

According to court documents, the government obtained a video recording of a FaceTime call in which Fetty Wap threatened an unnamed individual on Dec. 11, 2021. He pointed the gun at the individual and said "Imma kill you and everybody you with" as well as "I'm gonna kill you," which he repeated several times during the call.

By possessing a firearm and threatening an individual, which is a violation of state law, the rapper violated the terms of his Nov. 5, 2021 release on $50,000 bond for his role in allegedly possessing and conspiring to sell controlled substances.

Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI on Oct. 28, 2021, in connection with an alleged drug distribution conspiracy in New York, and pleaded not guilty. He was indicted and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances and arraigned on those charges on Oct. 29, 2021, according to court documents.

He was one of six people indicted in the federal case, which alleges a scheme to distribute more than 100 kilograms — or more than 220 pounds — of drugs to dealers who then sold them in New Jersey and Long Island.

The musician was granted pre-trial release in Nov. 2021 under the court-imposed conditions that he must not violate state, federal or local law or possess a firearm or any destructive weapon, officials said.

Fetty Wap's attorney in the criminal case, Elizabeth Macedonio, did not immediately respond to a request for comment

This isn't the first time the rapper has been in trouble with the law.

In 2019, he was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel. He allegedly hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument and was arrested on three counts of battery.

Fetty Wap was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after policy say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.