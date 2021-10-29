Rapper Fetty Wap arrested by FBI on federal drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday night by the FBI on federal drug charges, a senior law enforcement official said.

Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is expected to be arraigned Friday.

According to the official, the artist was arrested at Citi Field in Queens, where the Rolling Loud music festival was held on Thursday.

He is among about half a dozen people charged in the case.

Fetty Wap was previously arrested in 2019 on three counts of battery, and in 2017 on a DUI charge after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway. The status of those cases was not immediately clear Friday.

His 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died over the summer.

The rapper is best known for his 2014 sleeper hit, "Trap Queen," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.