Rapper Kodak Black arrested on charges of cocaine possession in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on charges of cocaine possession in Plantation, Florida, on Thursday, according to court documents.

The musician, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was also charged with tampering with evidence as well as probation violation and improper stop or park.

Kapri, 26, was allegedly seen early Thursday morning parked in a roadway by a Broward County officer, who said he was obstructing the path.

The officer approached the vehicle and found Kapri alone in the car, asleep. The officer said he "smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis" in the car and found a styrofoam cup in the door handle that smelled like alcohol, as well as cannabis wrapping paper and suspected cannabis residue, per the court document.

Kapri was advised to exit his car by the officer, who, when reviewing the rapper's driver's license and car registration, allegedly "noticed white powder falling from his person."

The officer exited his car and allegedly saw Kapri's mouth "full of white powder," making him believe the rapper was "trying to discard illegal narcotics."

After placing Kapri in handcuffs, the officer saw "white rock like substances on the ground" that the rapper told him was Percocet, according to court documents.

The white substance was positively identified as cocaine on the scene and weighed at 4.1 grams, according to court documents.

Kapri was arrested and released later that day on $5,000 bond.

An attorney for Kapri did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In March, a Florida judge ordered the rapper to attend drug rehab for 30 days after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl in violation of his bail terms.

The musician had failed to show up for a scheduled drug test on Feb. 3 before taking one on Feb. 8, which came back positive for the drug, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The testing was required as part of his pretrial release on bail in a case that alleges he trafficked oxycodone. His release was revoked as part of the arrest warrant.

Kapri has been the subject police scrutiny in recent years. He was arrested on allegations of trespassing in the Pompano Beach, Florida, area on New Year’s Day 2022. Prosecutors declined to file charges.

Weeks later, he was injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Los Angeles. Bradford Cohen, Kapri’s attorney, said he had come to the aid of someone who was the target of an unprovoked attack when he was struck in a leg by gunfire.

In 2019, Kapri was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison for false information provided to the government on required firearms paperwork. In 2020, President Donald Trump commuted the rest of his sentence with about half left to go.