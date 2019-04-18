Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 18, 2019, 2:51 PM GMT / Updated April 18, 2019, 2:57 PM GMT By David K. Li

Rapper Kodak Black and three others were arrested after they allegedly tried crossing the U.S.-Canada border near Buffalo with guns and marijuana, officials said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old artist, born Bill Kapri, was a no-show for concerts in Boston on Wednesday night, after he was stopped at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge hours earlier, authorities said.

Kodak and Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, were both booked on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana, state police said. Stetson J. President, 24, and Madarrow D. Smith, 20, were both booked for alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri.

“During the initial inspection, the U.S. citizens admitted to being in possession of marijuana and firearms,” according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. “During a secondary inspection, it was revealed that the weapons were possessed unlawfully in New York State and subsequently the marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further processing.”

Kodak was behind the wheel of a Cadillac Escalade, with a temporary California registration, when he was stopped, state police said. The gun in the Cadillac was a Glock 9mm pistol, police said.

Saintmelus was driving a Porche, alongside Kodak’s Escalade, and there were three guns and marijuana found inside that car, police said.

The arrests caused Kodak to miss shows at the House of Blues in Boston on Wednesday night.

Kodak was widely criticized earlier this month after he publicly declared his intentions of romantically pursuing the grieving girlfriend of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

His comments were met with swift backlash, including from rappers The Game and T.I. and Justin Credible, a disc jockey at Los Angeles radio station Power 106, who pledged to no longer play Kodak's music.

Kodak issued a tepid apology to Lauren London, who has a son with Hussle.

“If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I'm sorry, even though I didn't," he said.