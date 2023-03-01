Rapper Kodak Black ordered to attend drug rehab after allegedly testing positive for fentanyl

A Florida judge ordered rapper Kodak Black on Tuesday to attend drug rehab for 30 days after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, in violation of his bail terms.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy said the artist, whose real name is Bill Kapri, could remain free until March 7, allowing him to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival near Los Angeles over the weekend, NBC South Florida reported.

The 25-year-old performer's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, suggested that the artist's sample or paperwork could have been mixed up with someone else's, the outlet reported.

Cohen's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News early Wednesday morning.

Kodak Black had failed to show up for a scheduled drug test on Feb. 3 before taking one on Feb. 8, which came back positive for fentanyl, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The “Super Gremlin” artist had been free on bail in a drug case.

Steering clear of illegal drugs and testing negative were conditions of his pretrial release in a case that alleges he trafficked oxycodone.

Florida Highway Patrol officers said they found 31 oxycodone pills in his car after he was stopped in July over possible illegal window tinting.

Kodak Black, whose residence is listed as Miramar, Florida, pleaded not guilty.

The artist has been under close police scrutiny in recent years.

He was arrested on allegations of trespassing in the Pompano Beach, Florida, area on New Year’s Day 2022, in a case prosecutors declined to pursue.

Weeks later, he was injured in a shooting outside a Los Angeles nightclub. Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said his client was shot in the leg while helping someone who was the target of an unprovoked attack.

In 2019, Black was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison for false information provided to the government on required firearms paperwork. In 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted the rest of his sentence with about half left to go.