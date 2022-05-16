Rapper Lil Keed dies at 24, record label says

Rapper Lil Keed, a rising star mentored by artist Young Thug, has died at the age of 24, his record label announced.

The Atlanta native, whose real name was Raqhid Render, died Friday.

"A member of our family is gone. Lil Keed was one of the most genuine and heartfelt human beings. He was an artist who loved his fans more than anything else," Young Stoner Life Records, a music label created by Grammy Award-winning rapper Young Thug, tweeted Sunday.

"We lost a brother, a son, a father, and a friend. Keep him in your prayers and his legacy alive."

The circumstances surrounding his death were not released. NBC News has contacted the rapper's representatives for comment.

Lil Keed was slated to perform Saturday at the Daze in Blue music festival in Charlotte, North Carolina.

His brother, known as Lil Gotit, shared a tribute on his Instagram account.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy,” he wrote.

Lil Keed's mixtape "Trapped on Cleveland 2" in 2018 "carved out a lane for him within the Atlanta music scene" and landed him a deal with Young Stoner Life Records that same year, according to the label.

His 2019 debut album “Long Live Mexico” peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, according to the magazine music chart.

He’s dropped music with artists including Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, and Gunna in his prolific career.

Lil Keed was long-inspired by Young Thug before he was taken under the prominent artist's wing, telling The Fader in 2018: “He made it out the same exact spot I’m in. Walking the same streets, doing the same things. It just means I have to perfect my craft big time ’cause I know who I’m up under.”

Tributes poured in for the rapper, with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker tweeting, “Damn RIP Keed,” singer Ty Dolla Sign tweeting, “Keed talk to em” and music producer Murda Beatz writing, “Rip Lil Keed .. So talented Gone to Soon.”

Young Thug and rapper Gunna were arrested last week in Georgia, accused of criminal gang activity. The pair were among 28 people named in a 56-count indictment, which includes violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act and participating in criminal street gang activity, according to court documents.