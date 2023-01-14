Rapper Meek Mill says he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for 2008 charges

Rapper Meek Mill says he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for 2008 drugs and firearms charges that he served prison time for in 2017, according to a post on his Instagram account.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, posted a document that appears to be from the Governor's office and mentions charges that a "Robert R. Williams" was convicted of, including "carrying firearms on public streets or public property in Philadelphia."

Mill was born and raised in Philadelphia, and often mentions the city in his music, including in his song "Philadelphia Born and Raised."

One other charge is mentioned in the document as "possession of" with the rest redacted from the picture posted by the rapper.

"And whereas, the Board of Pardons, after full hearing, upon due public notice, and in open session, have recommended to me, in writing, with the reasons therefor, the pardon of the said Robert R. Williams which recommendation and reasons have been filed in the office of the Lieutenant Governor," reads the document.

The rapper took to social media to share the news.

"Thankyall 🥲 I’m only gone do more for my community on god!" he wrote on Instagram Thursday.

The office of Governor Tom Wolf did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but a news release published Thursday announced that Wolf issued 369 pardons this week. This brings the total pardons Wolf has issued during his time as governor to 2,540, according to the news release.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact," said Wolf in a statement. "Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it."

This pardon would mean Meek Mill will receive "total forgiveness by the state for a ​criminal conviction" regardless of having served time in prison, and "allows for expungement of the related criminal record," according to the news release.

In November 2017, Meek Mill was sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley to two to four years for a probation violation stemming from a 2008 conviction on drug and firearm charges.

The hip-hop star walked out of prison in April 2018 after Pennsylvania’s highest court granted his bail request.

His high-profile case has become a focal point for critics, including the rapper himself, calling for criminal justice reform.

Meek Mill became very vocal on the U.S. prison system and how it treats people of color.

In a sit-down interview with Lester Holt for NBC's "Dateline" special “Dreams and Nightmares: The Meek Mill Story in 2018, the rapper spoke about his legal woes.

“I had eight years of probation that turned to 16 years of probation,” Mill said. “Something is not working.”

Mill and his legal team fought for his release in court, and even had Philadelphia prosecutors siding with him, saying his initial charges should be vacated because of alleged corruption involving his arresting officer.

The hashtag #FreeMeekMill trended on social media during the trial.

“If I think about how much the world has changed as a result of the Me Too movement, I think Meek Mill will be to criminal justice reform, you know, in a lot of ways what’s happened with the Me Too Movement,” Michael Rubin, the businessman and co-owner of the Sixers and Mill’s friend, told “Dateline" at the time.