Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges

Louisiana rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges on Sunday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mystikal, 51, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is facing charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

Deputies responded to an area hospital late Saturday night in reference to a sexual assault, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said. Upon interviewing the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack, Mystikal was identified as a suspect.

"He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail," Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Donovan Jackson told NBC News. "This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time."

Mystikal is awaiting arraignment at Ascension Parish Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Representatives for Mystikal did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

This isn't the first time the rapper has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Mystikal was indicted in 2017 on rape and kidnapping charges and "spent 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond," according to The Associated Press. The charges against him were eventually dropped by the Caddo Parish District Attorney in Louisiana after a second grand jury declined to bring an indictment, the news outlet reported.

Mystikal served six years in prison after pleading guilty in 2003 to sexual battery and extortion for forcing his then-hairstylist "to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards" after she allegedly cashed thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks from the rapper's account, according to the AP.

Mystikal is a registered sex offender, the news outlet reported.

He burst onto the music scene in the mid-'90s with the regional smash “Here I Go” before joining Master P’s No Limit Records juggernaut. Mystikal unique style shined on hit songs like “Make ’Em Say Uhh” and “It Aint My Fault 2” while also finding solo success with “The Man Right Chea.”

He crafted crossover hits like “Danger (Been So Long)” and the Neptunes-produced “Shake Ya A(asterisk)(asterisk)” featuring Pharrell Williams, earning him a 2001 Grammy nomination.

He earned two more Grammy nominations in 2003, one for best male rap solo performance and another for best rap album.