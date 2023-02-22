Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer is set to be sentenced

The man convicted of gunning down beloved Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle more than three years ago is set to be sentenced in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

Eric R. Holder Jr. is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Holder was convicted of first-degree murder in July for the March 31, 2019, killing of Hussle in a parking lot outside the rapper’s South Los Angeles apparel shop. He was 33.

Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter after two other people who were injured in the shooting.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, had grown up with Holder, and both were members of the same gang, the Rollin’ 60s. Prosecutors argued Holder was upset over accusations that he was a snitch, and that it was premeditated when he approached Hussle outside his shop, The Marathon, and opened fire.

Hussle was struck at least 10 times. Afterward, Holder kicked him in the head and fled, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors. Images shared at trial showed him running from the scene with a semi-automatic pistol.

Holder’s lawyer, Aaron Jansen, had described the shooting as a fit of “heated passion.” After his conversation with Hussle, Holder hadn’t had time to cool off when he returned to the shop with a gun, he argued. Jansen described the charges as excessive.

Hussle, whose debut studio album earned him a Grammy nomination months before his death, was also a father of two, a celebrated community leader and advocate who spoke out against gun violence.

Last month, on what would have been his 37th birthday, Hussle was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His sentencing hearing had been postponed several times, including most recently on Nov. 3.